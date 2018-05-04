Seven Cowboy Cagers Set to Receive Degrees; Most Graduates in Mountain West

LARAMIE, Wyo. (May 4, 2018) — After recording back-to-back 20 win seasons and a men’s basketball grade point average record of 2.93, the Wyoming basketball program will see seven student-athletes receive their degrees. All four of the Cowboy seniors will earn degrees along with three early graduates. The seven players receiving degrees is the most in the Mountain West this season.

“I think at the end of the day, the business that we are in is shaping young men,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “Academics is a huge piece of what we pride ourselves in along with growing a young man mentally. For our guys to be doing well on and off the floor speaks volumes about the things we are trying to do here in Wyoming.”

Senior Alan Herndon will receive his second degree in social science. Herndon earned his degree in psychology last May. He is currently training for a professional career in Arizona. He finished his career with the Pokes as UW’s all-time leader in games played.

Senior Hayden Dalton will graduate with a degree in management. He will not be walking on Saturday, as Dalton is training in California for a professional career. He played in both the Reese’s All-Star game and Portsmouth Tournament. He ranks in the top-10 in career threes at UW.

Senior Alexander Aka Gorski will earn his degree in management. Gorski is currently training in Laramie to play professionally in Europe. Like Dalton, Aka Gorski finished his career ranking in the top-10 in career three-pointers.

Senior Louis Adams will receive his degree in social science. He is set to graduate this summer but will walk with his teammates next Saturday. He has been training in Laramie for a professional career. He appeared in 65 career games for UW in two seasons.

Redshirt junior Nyaires Redding will obtain his degree in political science. He will return to the Cowboys for his senior season and will pursue either another bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree. He appeared in 32 games for Wyoming last season with nine starts.

Sophomore Sam Averbuck will earn his degree in management and will move on from Wyoming to obtain his master’s degree. He appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys in two seasons. He redshirted during the 2015-16 campaign.

Sophomore Cody Kelley will earn his degree in kinesiology and health promotion and will move on from Wyoming to obtain his master’s degree. He appeared in 67 games for the Pokes in two seasons. He redshirted during the 2015-16 campaign.

“The young men that we have on the team really understand that there is more to life than basketball,” Edwards said. “You have to commend our academic staff and assistant coaches for helping these student-athletes realize that academics is a huge part of what we expect in this program. When you deal with young men and show them you care about them becoming a well-rounded person it sets them up for life after basketball. I’m incredibly proud of this group.”

Graduation ceremonies at the University of Wyoming are set for next week.