Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Patchy dense fog before 11 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -30. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind around 6 mph.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South southwest wind around 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Monday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
