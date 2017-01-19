Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Isolated snow showers after 11 am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Blustery.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.