Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Tuesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.
