Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 31. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.