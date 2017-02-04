Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today –Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight –Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.