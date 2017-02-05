Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.