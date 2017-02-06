Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today – A slight chance of snow before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Tuesday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain before 11 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Friday – Snow likely before 11 am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 34.