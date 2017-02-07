Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Rain and snow likely before 1 pm, then rain likely between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Windy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

T0night – A chance of rain and snow before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 30 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday –Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain before 11 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Rain and snow likely before 11 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12.