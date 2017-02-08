Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow before noon, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.