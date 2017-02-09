Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today –A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow before 11 am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 30. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Monday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.