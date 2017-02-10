Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Rain and snow showers likely before 9 am, then rain showers. High near 44. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the evening.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 30. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 34.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 14.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 43.
