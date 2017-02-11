Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.