Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday – A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
