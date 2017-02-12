Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. East northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
