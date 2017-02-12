Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 33. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.