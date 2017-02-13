Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday – Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 13. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Patchy fog before 9 m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 45. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.