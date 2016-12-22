Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow before 11 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Christmas Day – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Areas of blowing snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.