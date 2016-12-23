Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Christmas Day – A 50 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.