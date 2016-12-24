Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 1pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow before 11 pm, then areas of blowing snow after 2 am. Cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 24 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Christmas Day – A 50 percent chance of snow. Widespread blowing snow. Cloudy, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.