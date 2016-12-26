Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Areas of blowing snow before 3 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Areas of blowing snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night – artly cloudy, with a low around 12.