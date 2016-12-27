Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Tuesday – Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 24 to 28. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Breezy. Not as cold. Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Wednesday – Windy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 33. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Wednesday Night – Breezy…colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 1 to 6. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20’s.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 11.

Friday – Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs near 30.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 14.

Saturday – Partly cloudy. Highs near 30.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

New Years Day – Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20’s.