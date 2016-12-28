Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow before 8 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 12. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

New Year’s Day – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.