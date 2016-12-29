Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 7. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

New Year’s Day – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6.