Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

New Year’s Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 19. West wind around 10 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 9.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7.

Wednesday – Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 5.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8.