Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

New Year’s Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 12.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.