Here Is You Seven Day Forecast

New Year’s Day – A 10 percent chance of snow after 5 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 19. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. West wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 12.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.