Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 17. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. West wind around 8 mph becoming north northeast in the evening.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.