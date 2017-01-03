Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 0. Blustery, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday – A 10 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.