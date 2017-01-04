Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Snow. Widespread blowing snow after 3 pm. High near 24. Blustery, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tonight – Snow. Widespread blowing snow. Low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -13. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -9. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.