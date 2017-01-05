Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow before 9 am. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4. Wind chill values as low as -25. East wind 7 to 13 mph
Tonight – Patchy fog after 8 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -18. Wind chill values as low as -35. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight.
Friday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -35. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -13. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight.
Saturday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Light and variable wind.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
