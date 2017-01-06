Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Wind chill values as low as -45. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 8 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -11. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -20. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. South southwest wind around 11 mph.

Monday – Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 11 pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.