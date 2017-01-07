Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -40. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Sunday – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – Rain and snow likely before 11 am, then rain. High near 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.