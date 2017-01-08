Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Snow likely, mainly after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight – Snow before 11 pm, then rain and snow. Low around 30. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Rain likely before 11 am, then rain and snow. High near 43. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.