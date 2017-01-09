Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 40 by 11 am, then falling to around 28 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of snow before 11 am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 18.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.