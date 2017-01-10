Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight – Snow likely, mainly after 11 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 3.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 25.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
M.L.King Day Monday- Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
