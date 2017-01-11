Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Snow, mainly before 4 pm. Areas of blowing snow. High near 34. Windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.