Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.