Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West wind around 8 mph.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.