Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Calm wind.
Sunday – Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Light southwest wind.
Sunday Night – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
M.L.King Day – Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Thursday – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
