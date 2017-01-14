Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Calm wind.

Sunday – Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Light southwest wind.

Sunday Night – Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

M.L.King Day – Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 28. West wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 19.