Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:

Dense Fog Advisory Until 9:00 am

Today – Areas of dense fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

M.L.King Day Monday – Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 5. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.