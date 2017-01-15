Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Dense Fog Advisory Until 9:00 am
Today – Areas of dense fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
M.L.King Day Monday – Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Monday Night – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 5. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West southwest wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.
