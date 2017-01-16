Dense Fog Advisory from the National Weather Service until noon today. Here is your seven day forecast:
Today – Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.
Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
