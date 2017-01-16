Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -20. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.