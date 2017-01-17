Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Areas of fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.