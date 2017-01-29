Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.