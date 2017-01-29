Here is your seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Be the first to comment on "Here Is Your Seven Day Forecast"