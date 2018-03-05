Several Homes Lost in Laramie As Winds Push Fire In Mobile Home Park



The Above Video Of This Fire Was Posted To Facebook By OceanDylan Andrew

Multiple homes burned in Laramie today after a fire pushed by strong winds caused the evacuation of a mobile home park.

Fire crews responded to Wade’s Mobile Manor in West Laramie today at about 11 a.m. to the report of a fire. High winds quickly spread the fire throughout the area as units were arriving. The Laramie Police Department issued an evacuation notice for residents of Wade’s Mobile Manor, located at 276 Highway 230 in Laramie, shortly after noon today.

As of 3 p.m., the Laramie Fire Department said most of the fire was under control and suppression and overhaul efforts continued.

Multiple mobile homes were lost in the blaze. Laramie Fire Department personnel were unable to provide an exact number of homes lost, saying only that “several” homes burned and crews are still on scene.

At this time the Laramie Fire Department is unaware of any injuries resulting from this fire.

A meeting has been set for this evening for those who evacuated.

In addition to Laramie Fire Department & Albany County Fire Department #1, resources from the United States Forest Service, Albany County Emergency Management Agency, Albany County Fire Warden’s Office, Laramie Parks Department, and Laramie Street Department. Officers and Deputies from the Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol assisted in helping residents evacuate the neighborhood.

Anyone wishing to donate funds for these people can do so through Interfaith Good Samaritan in Laramie.