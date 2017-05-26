Severe Thunderstorm Warning Still In Effect For The Eastern Part Sweetwater County

The National Weather Service in Riverton is warning residents in the Wamsutter area of a continued Severe thunderstorm waring.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an F1 funnel cloud touch down at between 12:40 and 12:53 p.m. today. An F1 funnel cloud is also know as a Nebulous. A Nebulous occurs when the funnel is unable to produce enough clouds to reach the ground but the wind continues to the ground causing dirt and debris to be picked up.

Hazard… 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Source… radar indicated.

Impact… hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to Mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings. This storm is moving toward

seminoe lake.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground

lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from

windows.

Tornado… possible

hail… 1.00in

wind… 70mph