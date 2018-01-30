Sex Offender From Washington Facing Human Trafficking Charges In Sweetwater County

A registered sex offender from Washington is currently jailed in Sweetwater County on Sex Trafficking charges.

David Peter Vier, 63, is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center facing two counts of Human Trafficking in the First Degree and two counts of Sexual Servitude of a Minor. His bond has been set at $750,000 cash or surety.

Vier is currently set to appear for a preliminary hearing tomorrow during which a judge will determine if enough evidence exists to move the charges forward to District Court. Vier also has the option to waive the hearing or ask for it to be moved to a later date.

Vier is accused of driving two underage girls from Seattle, Washington to Little America in Sweetwater County and stopping along the way to demand sexual contact. The girls, ages 12 and 14, were on their way to Kansas to visit a relative when they met Vier in Seattle. Vier allegedly agreed to drive the girls to Portland, Oregon and later said he would drive them half-way to Kansas which he determined to be the Little America.

According to court documents, the girls told investigators that Vier stopped in a heavily wooded area in Oregon to demand sexual contact, and they became increasingly worried that they would be sexually assaulted when they arrived at Little America.

When Vier stopped at the Little America Hotel on January 20, 2018, the girls escaped with his cell phone and called for help.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Vier is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2014 investigation in King County, Washington in which Vier was convicted of two counts of Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree and one count of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

If convicted on all counts, Vier faces up to 60 years imprisonment and up to $30,000 in fines.