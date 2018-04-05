Shaun Vandiver Returns To Cowboy Basketball As Assistant Coach

Laramie, WY – University of Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards announced on Thursday that Shaun Vandiver will return to the Cowboy basketball program as an assistant coach , pending contract approval. Vandiver was an assistant at Wyoming from 2005-10 and comes to UW after serving as the head coach at Emporia State for the last seven seasons.

“We are excited to be able to hire a man with such a great reputation and respect level in this business,” Edwards said. “He is a man I have known since entering the business 17 years ago. I’m happy to have him as a member of our staff and bring him back home to the Cowboy Basketball Family.”

Vandiver was an assistant for the Pokes from 2005-10 serving under head coaches Steve McClain and Heath Schroyer. He also served as a graduate assist at Wyoming for the 2002-03 season.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join coach Allen Edwards and the staff in Laramie,” Vandiver said. “My family and I are excited to head back to a community that we have wonderful memories and affection for.”

As a member of the Wyoming coaching staff, Vandiver helped lead the Cowboys to the Championship game of the 2006 Mountain West Tournament. During his time with the Pokes, he mentored nine players who earned All-MW honors.

Vandiver led the Hornets to five Mid-America Athletic Association tournaments during his time at Emporia State. In his first season as head coach, he became only the second coach in MIAA history to lead his team to the tournament championship game in his first season. Last season, Emporia State nearly knocked off Mizzou on the road before falling to the Tigers 67-62.

Vandiver, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, is married to the former Danielle Dodgion. They have five children: Aubrey, a former Cowgirl basketball player; Amber, a former Emporia State basketball player; Garin, a former Emporia State player; Alessandra and Gage.