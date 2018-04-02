“SHE-RO” 5K/10K Set For June 3

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism is hosting the “SHE-RO” 5K/10K Walk/Run on June 3, 2018.

The race is part of the “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat and is open to the public. Registration for the event is priced at $40 and is open now at www.proudwyomingwoman.com. The “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat includes the run/walk and is priced at $99. Click here to learn more about the retreat.

Same day registration for the walk/run begins at 8:00 a.m. on June 3rd. A collective yoga session takes place before the race at 8:30 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m. and is followed by lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

The route begins at Expedition Island and takes participants along the Green River and back to Expedition Island.

At the end of the race, chosen members of the community will judge the “Proud Wyoming Woman SHERO” costume contest. Teams are encouraged to dress up as their unique version of a Wyoming Female Super Hero. Prizes will be given to the winning team.