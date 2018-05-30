Sheridan & Buffalo Rodeo Results: May 26-28, 2018

After three intense days of rodeo competition, the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association wrapped up its final weekend of regular season rodeos this past weekend in Sheridan and Buffalo. Many area athletes did well.

Sheridan

May 26, 2018

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 61

Barrel Racing

6. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 18.25

Breakaway Roping

2. Katie Jo Kendrick Mountain View WY. 3.21

Goat Tying

7. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 8.13

Pole Bending

7. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 22.224

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 66

Steer Wrestling

1. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 7.02

Team Roping

8. Kolby Bradley Big Piney WY. 9.18

8. Arye Espenscheid Big Piney WY. 9.18

Tie Down Roping

10. Kolby Bradley Big Piney WY. 14.27

Buffalo

May 27, 2018

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 66

Breakaway Roping

1. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY. 3.69

4. Katie Jo Kendrick Mountain View WY. 3.21

Goat Tying

10. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY. 10.02

Bull Riding

1. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale WY. 65

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 63

Steer Wrestling

4. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 7.02

6. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 12.85

Buffalo

May 28, 2018

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 61

2. Donny Proffit Diamondville WY. 51

Breakaway Roping

8. Taylor Nichols Boulder WY. 4.00

Bull Riding

3. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale WY. 69

Goat Tying

3. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 9.38

5. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY. 9.69

10. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 11.00

Pole Bending

7. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 23.863

Saddle Bronc Riding

2. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 69

Steer Wrestling

4. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 8.03

Team Roping

10. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 12.22

10. Chance Stevie Cora WY. 12.22

Tie Down Roping

3. Kolby Bradley Big Piney WY. 12.97

8. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 19.00