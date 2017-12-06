Sheridan Head Football Coach Don Julian Steps Down

According to reports from wyopreps.com, Sheridan Broncs Head Football Coach Don Julian has decided to step down as head coach after 11 seasons as head coach.

During is 11 seasons with he Broncs, Julian guided the team to five state titles. Those coming in 2009, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017.

Before coaching in Sheridan, Julian lead the Riverton Wolverines to four state titles. Those in 1994, 1997,1998 and 1999. Julian has coached 10 teams in state championship games with a record of 9-1. In between his time coaching in Riverton and Sheridan he briefly worked for the Wyoming Cowboy football program.

His career record at the prep level was 165-44 without a losing season and was recently named the Super 25 Coach of the Year. Julian will remain Sheridan’s athletic director.