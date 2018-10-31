Sheriff Asking For Search Volunteers In Terry Meador Case

(Sweetwater County, Wyo. – October 31, 2018) Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell is putting out a call for volunteer searchers in the Terry Meador case.

The search will be conducted in the Pine Mountain area on Saturday, November 3.

Meador, 74, of Rock Springs, was reported missing to the Rock Springs Police Department on October 25. He is believed to have gone hunting alone and his unoccupied pickup, a blue 2013 Chevrolet, was found badly stuck just north of Pine Mountain, south of Rock Springs.

Ground units, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopter searches on and around Pine Mountain by county deputies, Sweetwater County Search & Rescue, and family members and friends on October 26, 27, and 28 were unsuccessful, and ground and fixed-wing aircraft searches Monday and Tuesday produced negative results.

Those interested in volunteering for the search are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers: (307) 922-5316, (307) 872-3866, or (307) 922-5305.

“Volunteers will need to dress and be otherwise prepared for cold weather,” said Lowell, “and we are asking that people call in to the numbers we’ve provided rather than texting or messaging. It’s important that we have an accurate tally of searchers, their contact information, and personally-owned search resources they have available, such as ATVs or horses.”

Searchers will meet at 7:00 AM on Saturday at the Sheriff’s Office on U.S. Highway 191 South, south of Exit 99 on Interstate 80, for a briefing.

While deer and antelope hunting seasons in the Pine Mountain area will be closed by November 3, there will be late-season elk hunters in the area, so volunteers are encouraged to wear orange as a safety precaution.

“University of Utah Air Med has, once again, offered to make a helicopter available, and we have also been in touch with Tip Top Search & Rescue in Pinedale, which has indicated a willingness to send a team down on Saturday,” Lowell said.

On Thursday, November 1, a helicopter from the University of Wyoming will be in the general Pine Mountain – Potter Mountain – Brown’s Park region capturing collared mule deer for study, so authorities are asking that people refrain from flying their drones in the Pine Mountain area that day and, as a helicopter will likely be involved in Saturday’s search, also request that people not deploy drones that day, as well.

Anyone who may be in possession of information concerning Mr. Meador is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.